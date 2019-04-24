China's max capacity rocket to head for Moon in 2020

China's largest carrying capacity Long March-5B carrier is scheduled to make its maiden flight in the first half of 2020, according to the Manned Space Engineering Office (CMSEO).

has been creating a new line of launchers for advancing its space station plans, as well as bolstering its capability to land robots -- and possibly humans -- on the Moon.

March-5B is a new generation low-Earth orbit that will carry the capsule and experiment capsules of the Chinese space station, reported on Wednesday.

The which mainly comprises of Capsule, Experiment Capsule I and Experiment Capsule II, is aimed to be a reliable operating space station to provide long-term support for the onboard astronauts.

The space station project will be implemented in three phases: key technology validation, construction and operation.

Six flight missions, including the maiden flight of the Long March-5B and launch of the test capsule, have been scheduled in the first phase, and launches of experiment capsules in the second phase.

