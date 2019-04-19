Visa denial irks US scientist

A world-renowned US is highly disappointed that denied him a visa to attend a three-day international conference at the (IIT) in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, that began on Thursday.

Roger Bilham, a at the University of Colorado, had been invited by the organisers to deliver the plenary address at the International Workshop on Climate Change and Extreme Events in the Region.

"I am on a list," Bilham told this in an email on the denial of a visa. "I have been told the list includes terrorists, journalists and activists. As far as I know I am the only on this list. They have not told me why I am on this list. The whole thing is truly shameful."

This is not the first time denied Bilham a visa. On May 19, 2012, on arrival at the in New Delhi, en route to Bhutan, he was denied entry and sent back to the US.

At that time Bilham believed his deportation was a reaction to his publications bringing to light seismic risks to Jaitapur in Maharashtra, the site of a proposed nuclear power plant.

Bilham's deportation at that time prompted prominent geologists from the US, and to petition the to reconsider Bilham's banishment.

"But there has been no change in my status," Bilham said in his email. "I have twice applied for a visa and, after payment of $450, have been refused one."

Bilham has published numerous articles on the tectonics of the Indo-Asian collision, and the history of earthquakes in He had been invited because "his years of research forms the basis for the current knowledge about earthquakes in the region", the organisers said in a press release.

Bilham's assessment that a magnitude-8.7 earthquake could strike in the Himalayas - more than 10 times stronger than the widely accepted upper bound of magnitude 8 - has irked some in the Indian disaster management community.

The seismic warnings on Jaitapur and Kashmir, Bilham thought, were probably interpreted as "scare mongering" and hence he was black-listed.

"On this occasion (for the conference at IIT-Mandi), its convener had hoped to persuade the that I should be issued with a visa to give this important talk," he said. "But this too did not work."

for visa enquiries (Director-F) did not reply to this correspondent's request for the reason Bilham was denied a visa.

Since Bilham could not be physically present at the workshop, he delivered a video lecture instead.

"Bilham could not be physically present as he did not get the visa," told this on the phone. "So he delivered a video lecture on 'Future great earthquakes in the Himalayas' to a wide audience."

According to its organisers, the workshop, being attended by researchers from 10 countries, aims at understanding the effects of climate change, melting of glaciers, increased frequency of extreme events like glacial lake outbursts and pollution due to burning of crop residue on the region and applications of

"It provides a platform for scientists and academicians from various national and international institutes to share knowledge for the overall goal of capacity building in the field of earth sciences," said.

Last month, Bilham had cautioned - in a new analysis published by the - that "currently two-thirds of the Himalayas is poised to rupture in one or more great earthquakes." and that the death toll from a future earthquake in the "could possibly exceed 100,000".

(K.S. Jayaraman is a He can be reached at killugudi@hotmail.com)

--IANS

ksj/vm/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)