China smartphone market fell 14%, just 396 mn units shipped in 2018

China's smartphone market fell 14 per cent in 2018, with just 396 million units shipped, global market research firm Canalys said on Tuesday.
The natural slowdown as consumers keep their smartphones for longer period is one factor, but it has been amplified considerably by the economic slowdown in China and consumers' weakened purchasing power, the report added.
The fourth quarter of 2018 marked a 15 per cent (year-on-year) drop, and the seventh consecutive quarter of decline in the country.
The top five smartphone vendors' market share increased from 73 per cent in 2017 to 88 per cent in the country.
Among them, Huawei and Vivo bucked the overall market decline, and grew 16 per cent and 9 per cent, respectively. Xiaomi ranked fourth.
Apple remained in the fifth place with a stagnated 9 per cent unit share (YoY).
"Apple had the toughest year of the top five, with shipments falling 13 per cent, as customers were deterred by the high pricing of its new iPhone.
"In addition, models such as iPhone 7 and 8 did not see significant uplift in China, even after prices were lowered after the launch of the iPhone XS," the report added.
--IANS
na/bg
