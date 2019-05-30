Chinese Premier congratulates Modi on re-election

Chinese congratulated his Indian counterpart on his re-election on Thursday.

"With the joint efforts of both sides, relations between and are moving ahead and cooperation between the two countries... is deepening, which meet the common anticipation of both countries, their people and provide the stability... to the region as well as the whole world," Li said in a congratulatory message sent to the Indian leader.

Li said that he was willing to work together with to constantly enhance the closer development partnership between and India, reported.

--IANS

soni/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)