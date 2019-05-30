Trump to meet Erdogan at G20 summit in June

Turkish and his US counterpart held a phone conversation and agreed to meet on the sidelines of the summit in in June, Turkish Presidency's said.

During the phone call on Wednesday, Erdogan reiterated Turkey's offer to set up a joint working group to address US concerns about Ankara's purchase of Russian S-400 missile defence systems, quoted Altun as saying.

Erdogan also welcomed the US decision to lift additional tariffs on Turkish steel, noting that it will help reach the goal of 75 billion US dollars in bilateral trade.

The conversation came amid tensions between the two NATO allies over Turkey's planned purchase of the advanced Russian missile system.

threatens to suspend the delivery of the fighter jets to and slap additional sanctions if continues ahead with the purchase of the S-400s.

has insisted that it is not going to give up its 2.5-billion-dollar contract with The first batch of S-400s is expected to be delivered to in July.

