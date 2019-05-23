Clashes between BJP, CPI supporters in Begusarai

Supporters of clashed with rival supporters of former JNU student leader and candidate in on Thursday, police said.

Upbeat and happy over Singh leading by more than 2 lakh votes, his supporters burst fire crackers near the CPI office in that was objected to by CPI workers that resulted in a clash between them.

According to district police officials, the rival groups pelted stones and attacked each other.

Taking the development seriously, the district administration has deployed additional security forces.

However, tensions are running high in as BJP supporters took to the streets to celebrate the likely victory of the party and defeat of former Students Union Kumar.

