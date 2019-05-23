NaMo set to retain power, opposition stunned (National) (Fourth Lead)

In a stunning electoral showing, the BJP led by was on Thursday set to retain power for another five years after making a sweep of the battle and mauling the opposition.

So stunning was the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) showing that it bulldozed the opposition even where it had looked strong, virtually sweeping entire states in and even beyond and making unprecedented inroads in Trinamool Congress-ruled

Trends from the counting centres showed that the BJP alone was set to bag 298 seats -- more than the 282 it won in 2014, catapulting Modi as for the first time.

Along with its allies, the BJP-led could end up with 343 of the 542 seats where polling took place.

Congratulations poured in for Narendra Modi, who was set to be re-elected by over 2.5 lakh votes from in BJP was on the road to victory with an equally thumping margin from Gandhinagar in

"Our win is India's victory," remarked Amit Shah, thanking the voters for supporting the BJP and its allies.

The BJP was set to make a clean sweep of all 26 seats in Gujarat, all 25 in Congress-ruled Rajasthan, all four in and all five in Uttarakhand.

The BJP was also on the road to victory in 28 of the 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh, 9 out of 11 in Chhattisgarh, 38 out of the 40 seats in along with its allies, 10 out of 14 in Jharkhand, 9 out of 10 in Haryana, 23 out of 26 in Karnataka, its southern bastion, 41 out of 48 in along with the Shiv Sena, 19 out of 42 in West Bengal, 6 out of 21 seats in Odisha and all seven seats in

The biggest prize came in Uttar Pradesh, India's politically most critical state where the saffron party overwhelmed the SP-BSP alliance, establishing solid leads in 60 out of 80 seats, leaving the opposition gasping.

was trailing to by 10,000 votes in Amethi in although he was elected by a massive margin from Wayanad in

UPA and senior was on the victory lap in Rae Bareli.

Sensex zoomed past 40,000 points -- a lifetime high -- as it became clear that Modi was set to retain power.

The BJP's years of efforts in finally bore fruits as its candidates were set to emerge victorious in 19 places, washing out the once formidable Left and leaving the punctured. The BJP won only two seats in 2014.

In Bihar, the BJP and the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) were on the top in 15 seats each, crushing the led by the RJD.

Besides Modi and Amit Shah, the BJP leaders who were on the victory lap included (Lucknow), (Begusarai) and the aggressive (Bhopal).

The TRS, which had hoped to sweep Telangana, led in 11 seats while the made a sweep of and was also set to take power in the state.

The Congress' best news came from where it was leading in 8 of the 13 seats and in where the party-led UDF had forged ahead in 15 of the 20 seats, dealing a major blow to the Left.

And in Odisha, the BJD was on the top in 15 of the 21 seats and was also set to retain power in the state in Assembly elections.

In Tamil Nadu, the DMK-led alliance was set to win 23 of the 39 constituencies. And in Jammu and Kashmir, while former of the National Conference was set to win, and former was trailing at the third spot in militancy-hit Anantnag.

Around 67 per cent of the nearly 900 million voters exercised their franchise in the seven-phase elections that began on April 11 and ended on May 19. Election in Vellore in was countermanded by the

