SL PM congratulates Modi for 'magnificent victory'

IANS  |  Colombo 

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Thursday congratulated his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi as the BJP-led NDA government appeared set to retain power for a second term at the Centre.

"Congratulations to @narendramodi on a magnificent victory! We look forward to working closely with you," Wickremesinghe tweeted.

Around 67 per cent of the nearly 900 million voters in India exercised their franchise in the seven-phase elections that began on April 11 and ended on May 19.

First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 14:20 IST

