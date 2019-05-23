SL PM congratulates Modi for 'magnificent victory'

-
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Thursday congratulated his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi as the BJP-led NDA government appeared set to retain power for a second term at the Centre.
"Congratulations to @narendramodi on a magnificent victory! We look forward to working closely with you," Wickremesinghe tweeted.
Around 67 per cent of the nearly 900 million voters in India exercised their franchise in the seven-phase elections that began on April 11 and ended on May 19.
