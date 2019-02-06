Clear stand on quota at AMU, Adityanath tells opposition parties

-
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked the Congress, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) to clarify their stand on the issue of members of Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) not getting reservation benefits at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).
Addressing a gathering here on Wednesday, Adityanath said while the Centre was giving crores of rupees to AMU, the opposition parties were not coming clean on the issue as they were preoccupied with appeasing minorities.
Only in the BJP, a booth President could become the national President or an ordinary party worker could rise to the position of the Prime Minister, he said.
This could never happen in the BSP, the SP or the Congress as they only think of their own families, he added.
The time has come to inform the people about the negative politics of these parties and re-elect the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, he said.
The Chief Minister also asked the party workers to work hard to ensure that offices of the opposition parties are shut forever.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had brought laurels to the nation and now every Indian held his/her head high as the nation was galloping in global rankings in various segments, Adityanath said.
