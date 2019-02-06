Clear stand on quota at AMU, Adityanath tells opposition parties

Uttar Pradesh has asked the Congress, the (BSP) and the to clarify their stand on the issue of members of (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) not getting reservation benefits at the (AMU).

Addressing a gathering here on Wednesday, Adityanath said while the Centre was giving crores of rupees to AMU, the opposition parties were not coming clean on the issue as they were preoccupied with appeasing minorities.

Only in the BJP, a booth could become the national or an could rise to the position of the Prime Minister, he said.

This could never happen in the BSP, the SP or the as they only think of their own families, he added.

The time has come to inform the people about the negative of these parties and re-elect the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, he said.

The also asked the party workers to work hard to ensure that offices of the opposition parties are shut forever.

had brought laurels to the nation and now every Indian high as the nation was galloping in global rankings in various segments, Adityanath said.

--IANS

