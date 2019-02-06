Robert Vadra appears before ED in money laundering case

Four days after a court ordered to join the (ED) investigation, he appeared before the agency here on Wednesday.

Vadra, the brother-in- of Rahul Gandhi, arrived at the ED's office located in central Delhi's Jamnagar House at 3.45 p.m.

He was accompanied by his wife and for Uttar Pradesh East, Priyanka Gandhi

However, after dropping at the ED office, Priyanka left the premises.

The case relates to the ownership of 1.9 million pounds of undisclosed assets abroad, allegedly belonging to Vadra.

The ED also lodged a money laundering case against Vadra's after his role surfaced during a probe by the into another case under the new Black Money Act and tax against absconding

The property was allegedly bought by Bhandari and sold in 2010 for the same amount despite incurring additional expenses on its renovation.

On December 7, as part of the investigation, the ED conducted searches at a number of premises in Delhi- and Bengaluru.

The ED told the court earlier that the property was part of the kickbacks received in a petroleum deal. The money was transferred by Santech International, FZC, a UAE-based company controlled by Bhandari.

There were a few more properties that needed to be probed, the said.

Vadra was not present in the court. Vadra's informed the court that he was in to take care of his ailing mother.

A court had on Saturday granted interim bail to Vadra till February 16 while hearing an anticipatory bail plea filed by him.

directed Vadra to join the ED investigation on February 6.

--IANS

aks/arm/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)