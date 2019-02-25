Cold morning in Delhi

It was a cold morning in the national capital on Monday with the minimum recorded at 9.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.

"Shallow fog enveloped the city in the morning. The day is expected to be cloudy. There may be some light rain or drizzle late in the afternoon or evening," an (IMD) official told IANS.

Humidity at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 86 per cent.

The maximum was expected to hover around 22 degrees

Sunday's maximum settled for 23.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average while the minimum was recorded at 11.8 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average.

--IANS

som/pg/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)