Cold morning in Delhi

It was a cold morning in the national capital on Monday with the minimum temperature recorded at 9.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.
"Shallow fog enveloped the city in the morning. The day is expected to be cloudy. There may be some light rain or drizzle late in the afternoon or evening," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official told IANS.
Humidity at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 86 per cent.
The maximum temperature was expected to hover around 22 degrees Celsius.
Sunday's maximum temperature settled for 23.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average while the minimum was recorded at 11.8 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average.
--IANS
som/pg/in
