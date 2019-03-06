Cold wave continues in Himachal

A cold wave continues to grip most parts of on Wednesday with Keylong in recording the lowest temperature at minus 8.6 degrees Celsius.

The Met said the state would continue to experience sunny days but the mercury would hover near the freezing point at many places till Friday.

Kalpa in district saw a low of minus 2.6 degrees Celsius, while it was minus 0.2 in Manali, 3.8 in Dharamsala and 2.4 in Dalhousie, an here told IANS.

Shimla recorded a minimum of 3.7 degrees Celsius, a rise from Tuesday's 2 degrees.

