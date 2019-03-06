JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Environment-Wildlife

Kylie Jenner becomes world's youngest billionaire

CISF officer dead in Delhi fire

Business Standard

Cold wave continues in Himachal

IANS  |  Shimla 

A cold wave continues to grip most parts of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday with Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti recording the lowest temperature at minus 8.6 degrees Celsius.

The Met said the state would continue to experience sunny days but the mercury would hover near the freezing point at many places till Friday.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district saw a low of minus 2.6 degrees Celsius, while it was minus 0.2 in Manali, 3.8 in Dharamsala and 2.4 in Dalhousie, an India Meteorological Department official here told IANS.

Shimla recorded a minimum of 3.7 degrees Celsius, a rise from Tuesday's 2 degrees.

--IANS

vg/in

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, March 06 2019. 12:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements