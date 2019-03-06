Only stranded vehicles to move one-way on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Only stranded vehicles were allowed to move on the Jammu- highway on Wednesday to decongest the road, a said.

"All stranded vehicles heading towards are being allowed. A decision to allow traffic towards will be taken only later. Our main aim right now is to completely decongest the highway," the said.

One-way traffic was scheduled to move normally from to on Wednesday, however, bottlenecks and temporary blockades since Tuesday hindered all vehicles headed for the valley to cross the on time.

Authorities were trying to ensure that there were no further traffic congestion on the nearly 300-km long road.

The most challenging section this year has been the Ramban-Ramsoo stretch, which is prone to landslides and shooting stones resulting in the frequent blockades.

--IANS

sq/in

