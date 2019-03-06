Belur goes green, says no to fireworks

Authorities at Math, the global headquarters of Math and Mission in West Bengal's district, have cancelled the traditional firework that accompanies the birth anniversary celebration of Paramahamsa in order to curb pollution.

"We have decided to do away with the fireworks this year but it is too early to say if it will be stopped forever," said Swami Subirananda, of Mission.

In 1898, Swami Vivekananda consecrated the Math and established the on May 1, that year.

The century-old fireworks celebration have been an integral part of the programmes surrounding Vivekananda's guru the 19th-century mystic's birthday festivities ever since.

The key attraction of the event has been cancelled this year 'mainly due to environmental concern', he said.

The celebration will start on March 8 and a host of cultural programmes will continue till March 15.

Subirananda said the trustees have planned to come up with something more scientific and attractive in the coming years. For instance, a show can be done.

