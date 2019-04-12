Collegium recommends two judges for elevation to SC

The Collegium on Friday recommended names of two judges for their appointment to the apex court.

of and of have been recommended for elevation to the top court.

The has vacancies for four judges.

A press release uploaded in the apex court's website said: "While recommending the names of Mr. Justices and A.S. Bopanna, the Collegium has taken into consideration, apart from their merit and integrity, combined seniority on all- basis of Chief Justices and senior puisne Judges of High Courts. The Collegium has also kept in mind the desirability of giving due representation on the Bench of the Supreme Court, as far as possible, to all the High Courts."

Justice in October 1985 enrolled with the of as an He was elevated to the Bench as the of the on January 19, 2004. In August 2018, he was appointed the of

Justice Bopanna was enrolled as an in November 1984. He had practised in civil, constitutional, company, service and labour matters in the In October 2018, he was appointed as the Chief Justice of

--IANS

ss/nir

