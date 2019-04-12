Collegium recommends two judges for elevation to SC

-
The Supreme Court Collegium on Friday recommended names of two judges for their appointment to the apex court.
Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court Aniruddha Bose and Gauhati High Court Chief Justice of A.S. Bopanna have been recommended for elevation to the top court.
The Supreme Court has vacancies for four judges.
A press release uploaded in the apex court's website said: "While recommending the names of Mr. Justices Aniruddha Bose and A.S. Bopanna, the Collegium has taken into consideration, apart from their merit and integrity, combined seniority on all-India basis of Chief Justices and senior puisne Judges of High Courts. The Collegium has also kept in mind the desirability of giving due representation on the Bench of the Supreme Court, as far as possible, to all the High Courts."
Justice Aniruddha Bose in October 1985 enrolled with the Bar Council of West Bengal as an advocate. He was elevated to the Bench as the Judge of the Calcutta High Court on January 19, 2004. In August 2018, he was appointed the Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court.
Justice Bopanna was enrolled as an advocate in November 1984. He had practised in civil, constitutional, company, service and labour matters in the Karnataka High Court. In October 2018, he was appointed as the Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court.
