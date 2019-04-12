Supreme Court bans mining in Kaziranga National Park

The on Friday ordered a ban on and construction activities in and animal corridors.

activities were banned along the southern boundary of the and Tiger Reserve, and construction was ordered to be stopped on the routes that form nine animal corridors.

The bench of Justice and Justice ordered the ban on the recommendations of the (CEC) in its report.

The CEC report came in the wake of and stone crushing activities within the elephant corridor connecting the and Karbi Anglong Hills.

This included the private forests falling in the Karbi Anglong Hills Council Area, and within the eco-sensitive zone.

Seeking a response from the of the Karbi Anglong Hills Council Area on the report, and on the recommendation of the CEC, the court directed the of police to ensure that no mining activity takes place in the catchment area of the streams/rivers originating in the ranges.

The court also directed the police to ensure that no of illegally mined material from took place.

--IANS

pk/pgh/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)