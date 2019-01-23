Comedian Kevin Barnett dead at 32

Kevin Barnett, the behind Fox comedy series "Rel", has died while on vacation in of unknown causes. He was 32.

"It's with a heavy heart we inform you of the passing of Kevin Barnett," weekly digital audio series the Last Podcast tweeted.

Barnett's New York City-based comedy career was just taking off at the time of his death, having just produced and co-created Fox TV series "Rel" alongside comedians Lil Howery and

In his last post two days ago, Barnett was looking ahead to the future: "In Bought myself a sweater Swag heavy. Mixtape comin," he wrote.

Now, the comments are overflowing with messages ending in "RIP."

The up-and-coming served as on the "House-sitting" episode of " " He also appeared on HBO's "Funny as Hell" and in Chris Rock's "Top Five."

He and Rabinowitz had previously been head writers and appeared in TruTV's "Friends of the People," and as writer-producers on "The Carmichael Show".

He also co-hosted podcast "Round Table of Gentlemen" with for Last Podcast Network, which tweeted about his demise.

"The joy he brought to our lives is the greatest gift we have ever received. Remind your friends you love them because you never know when you'll see them again. We love you KB," the Last Podcast said.

