Chris Brown freed after rape allegations in France

American was released on his own recognizance on Tuesday, a day after being arrested by following accusations, the prosecutor's office said.

The prosecutor's office told that Brown's and a friend, whom the accuser also claimed had abused her, has also been released.

The Parisian prosecutor's office will continue to pursue the investigation.

reported the arrests and the assault accusations in an exclusive that was later independently confirmed by several news agencies, reports

The 24-year-old woman said the alleged crimes took place on January 16 in a room at the luxurious in

She said she met the at a nearby nightclub.

She added that there were other young women in the hotel suite, but that she was led to a room where the alleged took place.

In 2009, Brown took a deal with the in which he pleaded guilty to a felony for assaulting his then-partner, R&B star He was sentenced to six months of community service, five years of and mandatory domestic violence counseling.

He was also involved in an array of violent incidents including a fight at a nightclub, a hit-and-run, an altercation over a parking spot and a misdemeanour assault of two men who had asked for a picture with him, although charges were later dropped in all instances except the last one, which -- since it was a violation of his -- led to Brown spending a short amount of time in jail.

In August 2016, a woman told police that Brown had threatened her with a gun at his mansion, after which the entered a standoff with the Police Department when he refused to authorise a search without a warrant. No guns nor drugs were found in the search and Brown was never formally charged.

In July 2018, he was arrested on a felony battery charge after a show in Palm Beach, Florida, and later released on bail.

--IANS

vc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)