Computer Baba takes charge of river trust

Das Tyagi alias has taken the charge of Narmada, and trust.

Tyagi was made the of the trust on Tuesday in the presence of member Digvijaya Singh, and other public representatives.

Sharma said: "This trust will work in the interest of Narmada, and Shipra rivers in accordance with the spiritual, cultural, social, economic and environmental aspirations of the masses. Will motivate the masses to start working in the interest of the rivers."

--IANS

hindi-pg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)