JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Environment-Wildlife

Kajol pens emotional note for Veeru Devgan

Massive search underway for missing AN-32

Business Standard

Computer Baba takes charge of river trust

IANS  |  Bhopal 

Namdev Das Tyagi alias Computer Baba has taken the charge of Narmada, Mandakini and Shipra river trust.

Tyagi was made the President of the trust on Tuesday in the presence of Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh, Public Relations Minister P.C.S Sharma and other public representatives.

Sharma said: "This trust will work in the interest of Narmada, Mandakini and Shipra rivers in accordance with the spiritual, cultural, social, economic and environmental aspirations of the masses. Will motivate the masses to start working in the interest of the rivers."

--IANS

hindi-pg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 05 2019. 14:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU