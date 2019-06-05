JUST IN
CM pledges to make Punjab healthiest in India

IANS  |  Chandigarh 

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday pledged to make the state's healthiest in India by providing pollution free air and water.

"As we launch #TandarustPunjab 2.0, we are on our way to make Punjab the healthiest state in India by launching with a mission to provide clean air and water, safe food, and ensuring a healthy environment," he tweeted.

"Looking forward to your support on this mission! #WorldEnvironmentDay."

The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has chosen air pollution as the theme for this year's World Environment Day that falls on June 5 with China as the host country.

First Published: Wed, June 05 2019. 12:52 IST

