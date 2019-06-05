CM pledges to make Punjab healthiest in India

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday pledged to make the state's healthiest in India by providing pollution free air and water.
"As we launch #TandarustPunjab 2.0, we are on our way to make Punjab the healthiest state in India by launching with a mission to provide clean air and water, safe food, and ensuring a healthy environment," he tweeted.
"Looking forward to your support on this mission! #WorldEnvironmentDay."
The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has chosen air pollution as the theme for this year's World Environment Day that falls on June 5 with China as the host country.
--IANS
vg/pg
