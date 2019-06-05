China's experience can be relevant to in tackling high levels across the country, a new report by a Chinese policy and advocacy group said on Wednesday.

The report said is facing a strong opportunity for controlling air and introduces China's rapid progress in air quality management from 2013 to 2017. It also identifies suggestions referencing China's experience for Indian air quality management efforts currently underway.

The Programme (UNEP) has chosen air as the theme for this year's Day that falls on June 5 with as the host country.

Chinese environmental think tank released a report -- "Gaining a rapid win against air pollution: How can make use of China's experience" -- sharing China's experience that can be relevant to the Indian context in tackling high pollution levels.

As India enters the implementation stage of the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), a plan which aims to bring down particulate pollution by 20-30 per cent across 102 cities in five years, experts at claim the predicament and questions were similar in when the government issued the National Clean Air Action Plan (2013-17).

The targets and ambition set by the required it to achieve significant air quality improvement in five years, comparable to the reduction and the US achieved in decades.

This was considered an impossible mission and at the cost of slowing down economic growth, an expert said.

Yet, successfully achieved all the air targets planned with continuous growth of economy.

The particulate matter levels were reduced by over 22 per cent across China, and highly polluted and surrounding region saw a 40 per cent improvement.

Being two of the world's largest economies and most populous countries, India and China's battles against air pollution have global attention and spotlight.

Combined, the two also have a population of over two billion people who are facing adverse health impacts of polluted air.

head said: "Strong political will and top level commitment from the government played fairly important roles in achieving clean air goals."

"In 2013, the Chinese declared a war against pollution, signalling a new era in environmental management. This paradigm shift meant more frequent and stronger policies and regulation. Nearly 300 national policies, appearing in different forms as regulations, sectoral standards and plans, had been rolled out from 2013 to 2017."

Based on China's experience, the report said India should consider strong political commitment and belief by the top echelons of decision making in the country in the benefits of air quality improvement.

Also, well designed science-based policy making towards developing emission inventory, data monitoring, air quality modelling, source apportionment and cost benefit analysis to ensure most optimal and prioritized action plans.

It also favours implementation targets of air quality programs designed with adequate consideration to regional air sheds where sources of pollution are nearly similar.

Aarti Khosla, Director, -- a which partnered with Bluetech Clean Air Alliance to bring the Chinese study to India -- said: "As two with starkly different political systems, differ fundamentally in how policies are set and implemented."

"Yet, with bad air as a common, Indian decision making could borrow aspects of Chinese success, and combine it with a more participatory approach and an Indian way of finding a solution to the problem.

"This will mean close coordination among the Centre, the states and the municipal corporations. No success is possible unless there isn't agreement with the different levels of decision making, which is a necessary first step," she said.

( can be reached at vishal.g@ians.in)

--IANS

vg/mag/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)