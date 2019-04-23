Congress, BJP candidates file nominations in Delhi

All the seven candidates and four from the contesting the elections from the national capital filed their nominations on Tuesday.

The seven constituencies in go to the polls in the sixth phase on May 12.

Three BJP candidates and all the seven candidates of the (AAP) have already filed their nominations.

Former and on Tuesday filed her nomination from North East

In North West Delhi, Congress' filed his nomination while the BJP's Hans Raj Hans, who replaced the Udit Raj, too filed his papers.

Tuesday was the last day for filing nomination for the seven parliamentary constituencies in the national capital.

Former filed his nomination from East Delhi on a BJP ticket while sitting BJP MPs, and Ramesh Bidhuri, filed their papers from and South Delhi, respectively.

Gambhir said he has decided to enter to "make changes in the society".

"It is a difficult challenge...National security is the top agenda for me," he told a private news channel.

candidates J.P. Agarwal, Arvinder Singh Lovely, Ajay Maken, Mahabal Mishra and Olympic filed their nominations from Chandni Chowk, East Delhi, New Delhi, West Delhi and South Delhi, respectively.

BJP candidates from Delhi, Harsh Vardhan, and had filed their nominations on Monday from Chandni Chowk, North East Delhi and West Delhi, respectively. --IANS

spk/arm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)