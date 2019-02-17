Senior Delhi Congress leaders vying for LS seats as prospects of alliance with AAP fade

With the prospects of an alliance with nearly over, several senior leaders have emerged as contenders for the seven seats in the national capital for the coming election.

said a number of applications from party leaders have been received but added the ticket distribution will be decided based on their "winnability".

Former is focusing his strength on New Delhi seat by holding meetings with local leaders and workers, Congress insiders say.

Maken, a two-time from the seat in 2004 and 2009, was defeated by BJP's in 2014 elections.

Former is eyeing West Delhi constituency but the Congress may field a Jat candidate, possibly Yoganand Shastri, from the seat, they say.

"On almost all seven seats, several senior leaders are staking claims as it is almost clear that Congress will not ally with for the coming election," a senior Delhi Congress said.

chief said on Thursday that the Congress has "more or less" refused an alliance with his party for the He, however, had added his party was "eager" for a tie-up with Congress in the national capital to avoid a three-cornered contest involving the BJP.

The same day when Kejriwal said this, resigned as of the Congress's Delhi unit, expressing her desire to contest the Lok Sabha election.

"If given a ticket by the party I will contest the Lok Sabha election. I will apply for ticket," she said, without revealing her preferred choice of seat.

But the Congress said she is a probable from Chandni Chowk constituency.

Kapil Sibal, former and are other contenders from Chandni Chowk, he said.

Congress insiders say either Kirti Azad or Shatrughan Sinha, both of who are looking for a new home after differences with top BJP leaders, may be fielded from North East Delhi constituency, currently held by

They claimed Sinha is also in touch with the Congress "high-command" for his political shift.

Chaudhary Mateen Ahmad is also a contender from the seat, which has a sizeable number of minorities, they said, adding that former Delhi JP Agarwal is another probable from there.

"From South Delhi, former from the seat may be considered but the party could look for others like Yoganand Shastri and Chatar Singh, as Kumar is the brother of anti-Sikh riot case convict Sajjan Kumar," the Congress said.

A K Walia and Arvinder Singh Lovely, ministers in the government, are vying for party ticket from East Delhi seat. Sheila Dikshit's son is also a probable from there, the leaders said.

Delhi Congress working Rajesh Lilothia, in government Rajkumar Chauhan, and district president are in race from North West (reserved) seat, they added.

The election committee of the Delhi Congress will meet on Monday to discuss the applications filed by the party leaders.

After that, the Delhi Congress unit is expected to forward a screened list of possible candidates to the national leadership for final selection.

