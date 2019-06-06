Congress calls party MLAs seeking merger with TRS 'murder of democracy'

The on Thursday described 12 party MLAs in urging the to merge the Legislature Party (CLP) with the ruling Rashtra Samithi (TRS) as "murder of democracy".

"Indians are not used to the way people's mandates and democratic norms are butchered. It is daylight murder of democracy. Because somebody is in power and has access to resources and can control agencies does not mean that power should be misused," said.

"These MLAs were elected by the voters who rejected the and voted for the Congress. This is murder of people's mandate. will never forget the daylight murder of democracy," Khera said.

Twelve of the 18 Congress MLAs in on Thursday called on and submitted a letter seeking CLP's merger with the They later went to Pragati Bhavan, the official residence of

While 11 Congress MLAs had already announced that they will join the TRS, from the constituency also declared switching loyalty to the and joined the group of defectors.

--IANS

aks/arm

