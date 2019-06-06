15 parties got fewer votes than NOTA in 2019 polls

Of the 36 political parties, whose representatives were elected to the 17th Lok Sabha, 15 got fewer votes than NOTA. Many of these parties contested only a handful of seats.

Introduced in the 2014 elections, the (NOTA) option, which indicates disapproval of all the candidates in a constituency, accounted for 1.06 per cent of the total votes polled in this general In 2014 elections, around 1.08 per cent of the total voters opted for the NOTA option.

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan's (LJP) won six seats in Bihar, but received only 0.52 per cent of the total votes polled.

Parties with three seats -- the (0.01 per cent votes), the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (0.05 per cent votes) and the Indian Union (0.26 per cent votes) -- received less number of votes than NOTA.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen, the (CPI) and the Apna Dal won two seats each. But they separately accounted for less than one per cent of the total votes cast.

As many as seven with one seat each in the Lok Sabha could garner less than half a per cent of the vote.

While the (0.11 per cent votes) and the (0.12 per cent votes) received more than 0.10 per cent votes, five parties got lesser than that.

While the (Mani) got 0.07 per cent of the total votes, the Mizo received 0.04 per cent and the Naga Peoples Front 0.06 per cent.

Single-seat baggers Nationalist received 0.08 per cent and the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha 0.03 per cent of the total votes .

