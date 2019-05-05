Congress says Modi 'sick' for calling Rajiv Gandhi corrupt

A day after called a "corrupt" politician, leaders on Sunday described as a "sick man" and "psychopath" for attacking the former for electoral gains.

Addressing a press conference here, said Modi's comments were provoked by fear of losing the elections, and he should be ashamed of himself for attacking Rajiv Gandhi, who "sacrificed his life for the country".

"You are behaving like a serial abuser, you are behaving like a sick man and you are behaving like a psychopath," he said.

Khera said the use of such abuses was against the cultural values of this country and people would not pardon

Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, Modi at a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh on Saturday had said: "Your father was termed 'Mr. Clean' by his courtiers but his life ended as 'bhrashtachari' (corrupt) No. 1."

Modi's remark came following chief's incessant attacks on him regarding allegations of corruption in the Rafale jet deal.

"It is clear that the BJP-led government will not get another chance to rule in the centre, and all these statements make it clear that the party is desperate and is willing to stoop to new low everyday," Minister said in a statement.

Party from Kerala, K.C. Venugopal, said the "despicable" statement by Modi of calling "bhrashtachari" had brought down the dignity of the Prime Minister's office, and sought an apology from him.

"More shockingly, even after such repeated slandering and character assassination from the and other BJP leaders, the has failed to take any action against them," he said.

was given a chit by the in the Bofors defence deal case and later in 2018 by the Supreme Court, Venugopal said.

"The charges against Rajiv Gandhi was thrown out by the in 2005 and later even the had dismissed the CBI's appeal against the Delhi High Court's verdict in 2018," he said.

Earlier in the day, and Congress also criticized Modi.

"Modi ji, the battle is over. Your karma awaits you. Projecting your inner beliefs about yourself onto my father won't protect you. All my love and a huge hug," tweeted.

"The Prime Minister who insults martyrs by seeking vote in the name of their sacrifices yesterday crossed his limits by insulting the sacrifice of a noble man who gave his life for the country," said on

"The people of Amethi will reply as Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed his life for them. Yes Modi ji, the country never forgives cheating."

--IANS

rag-spk/bc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)