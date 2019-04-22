'Kamalchaap chowkidar' is 'chor' will be decided on May 23: Rahul Gandhi

In an apparent reference to Modi, on Monday asserted that the "Janta ki (people's court) will decide on May 23 that "kamalchaap chowkidar (lotus imprinted watchman)" is a "chor (thief)".

The counting of votes for the seven-phase elections will take place on May 23, which will decide the fate of all political parties in fray. Lotus is the election symbol of the ruling

"On May 23rd, it will be decided in the court of the public that kamalchaap chowkidar is the chor. Justice will prevail. The chowkidar who looted money from the poor people and benefited the rich friends will be punished," Rahul tweeted.

He also challenged to a 15-minute debate on corruption, alleging wrongdoing in the fighter jet deal with

"I would like to challenge to debate with me on corruption for 15 minutes. Dudh ka dudh, pani ka pani ho jayega. I am telling you, Ji won't be able to show his face before the nation," Rahul said in Rae Bareli parliamentary constituency which is a traditional stronghold seat of the Gandhi family. The president's mother is contesting from the seat for the fifth time and has represented the constituency in Parliament since 1999 for four consecutive terms in the past.

His response came when the was asked about his reply in the over his remark 'chowkidar chor hai' in connection with the apex court order on the admissibility of three documents in the fighter jet deal.

Earlier in the day, Rahul expressed regret before the over his remark 'Chowkidar Chor Hai'.

According to him, his statements were "used and misused" by the political opponents and that he "gave the statements in the heat of the political campaigning".

The Congress made the submission in his response to a contempt plea filed by regarding his statement over the Supreme Court's order in the deal.

The contempt petition accused Rahul of misquoting the top court's order by saying that the court accepted that 'chowkidar' (a reference to Narendra Modi) is a "chor".

On April 15, a bench headed by Justice had sought an explanation from Rahul on or before April 22 on the plea. It posted the matter for hearing on April 23.

The Congress while speaking to the media in Amethi said, "The Supreme Court has made it clear that "chowkidar" allowed "theft and that it had accepted that some sort of corruption had taken place in the Rafale deal".

