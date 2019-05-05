Bengal LS polls: All eyes on Barrackpore in phase 5

A mega fight between two heavyweights -- former Railway of the Trinamool and new BJP recruit and "Bahubali" leader -- and an intense aunt-nephew contest in the first family of the highly influential Scheduled Caste community Mahasangh would be the highlights of the phase five Lok Sabha battle in on Monday.

Seven constituencies -- Barrackpore, Bangaon, Howrah, Uluberia, Sreerampur, Hooghly and Arambagh -- are up for grabs on the morrow, in what is regarded as the core area of the state's ruling Trinamool on the doorsteps of Kolkata.

An electorate of around 1,16,72,144 will decide the fate of 83 candidates by casting their choice in 13,290 polling stations.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool had triumphed in all the seven seats, bulldozing the opposition.

However, this time the -- a rising force in the state -- is making a determined bid to challenge Trinamool's authority in the seven seats spread over three districts -- Howrah, Hooghly and North 24 Parganas -- adjoining Kolkata.

In North 24 Parganas' Barrackpore, former Railway is taking on his erstwhile "election-manager" Arjun Singh, who crossed over to the BJP in March after he was denied the ticket from Barrackpore by the Trinamool leadership, which reposed faith in Trivedi, a two-time sitting from the seat.

Singh's desertion has made cosmopolitan Barrackpore -- an industrial belt with 35-40 per cent non-Bengali voters mostly working in the jute mills and 17 per cent people from the minority community -- an eye-grabbing seat with 15 candidates in fray.

However, Trivedi considers Singh of little significance.

"People will prioritise pens over pistols. No one will vote for a mafia who has been slapped with almost all sections of the Indian Penal Code. Elections are for development and people will vote us for the development works undertaken by the and its local team," Trivedi said.

Singh, on the other hand, said he was "200 per cent sure" of victory as people "hardly knew Trivedi who may finish third".

While both the candidates are canvassing aggressively for votes, the CPI-M is hoping to emerge as the proverbial dark horse in Barrackpore, on Singh's ability to eat into Trinamool votes.

"The situation is ripe for our (CPI-M) victory. There is an ant-establishment wind blowing against the Trinamool and the BJP, which are in power in the state and the Centre, respectively. With Singh likely to cut majorly into the Trinamool votes, we are at an advantage," said CPI-M candidate

The Congress has fielded from Barrackpore.

In Bangaon, sitting of the Trinamool -- the of the Mahasangh -- is being challenged by her and BJP aspirant Shantanu Thakur.

Mahasangha, considered to be Bengal's second most influential Scheduled Caste community comprising primarily low-caste Hindu refugees from Bangladesh, has over one crore members spread over various south Bengal districts, especially the North 24 Parganas.

Shantanu is the son of former Manjul Krishna Thakur, who is the brother of Mamatabala's late husband

Shantanu, who sustained head injury after a car with a police sticker hit his vehicle on Saturday, is presently admitted to hospital with the BJP alleging a conspiracy to "kill him."

A total of 10 candidates, including Alakesh Das of the CPI-M and the Congress' Sourav Prasad, are battling it out in the seat close to the India- border.

The other star candidates in the fifth phase of polling include sitting (Sreerampore) and former (Howrah), while the BJP has nominated actress-turned-politician (Hooghly) and (Howrah).

Narendra Modi, and Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee were among the star campaigners for the phase.

The has decided to deploy central paramilitary forces in all the polling stations for Monday's polling.

According to an analysis done by the Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms, 15 candidates have assets worth over Rs 1 crore, with 23 declaring criminal cases against themselves.

The subsequent phases of polling in the state will be held on May 12 and May 19. Polling in 18 out of the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in have been completed in the first four phases.

The votes will be counted on May 23.

--IANS

