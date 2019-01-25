Congress takes great pride in Pranab Da getting Bharat Ratna: Rahul

on Friday congratulated former on being awarded the Bharat Ratna and also expressed his happiness over Bharatiya ideologue and also being given Indias highest civilian award.

"Congratulations to Pranab Da on being awarded the Bharat Ratna!

"The Party takes great pride in the fact that the immense contribution to public service and nation building of one of our own has been recognised and honoured," tweeted Gandhi.

"I am happy that Shri and have been honoured, posthumously, with the Bharat Ratna," he added.

The Government on the eve of country's 70th Republic Day, announced the awards.

--IANS

and/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)