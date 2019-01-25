JUST IN
Congress takes great pride in Pranab Da getting Bharat Ratna: Rahul

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday congratulated former President Pranab Mukherjee on being awarded the Bharat Ratna and also expressed his happiness over Bharatiya Jana Sangh ideologue Nanaji Deshmukh and eminent Assamese poet Bhupen Hazarika also being given Indias highest civilian award.

"Congratulations to Pranab Da on being awarded the Bharat Ratna!

"The Congress Party takes great pride in the fact that the immense contribution to public service and nation building of one of our own has been recognised and honoured," tweeted Gandhi.

"I am happy that Shri Bhupen Hazarika and Nanaji Deshmukh have been honoured, posthumously, with the Bharat Ratna," he added.

The Government on the eve of country's 70th Republic Day, announced the awards.

First Published: Fri, January 25 2019. 22:26 IST

