JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Politics

Nanaji Deshmukh, Sangh ideologue who established RSS in UP (Profile)

L&T's Q3 standalone net profit up 34%

Business Standard

Padma Vibhushan for Teejan Bai, Kuldeep Nayyar gets Padma Bhushan

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Noted vocal folk singer Teejan Bai, eminent journalist Kuldeep Nayyar, film actor Manoj Bajpayee, cricketer Gautam Gambhir were among the 112 people chosen for the 2019 Padma awards-- country's top civilian awards that included Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

Teejan Bai is among the four recipients who have been chosen for the Padma Vibhushan. A total of 14 people have been selected for Padma Bhushan and 94 for Padma Shree awards

--IANS

rak/aks/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, January 25 2019. 22:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements