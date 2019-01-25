Padma Vibhushan for Teejan Bai, Kuldeep Nayyar gets Padma Bhushan

Noted vocal folk singer Teejan Bai, eminent journalist Kuldeep Nayyar, film actor Manoj Bajpayee, cricketer Gautam Gambhir were among the 112 people chosen for the 2019 Padma awards-- country's top civilian awards that included Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.
Teejan Bai is among the four recipients who have been chosen for the Padma Vibhushan. A total of 14 people have been selected for Padma Bhushan and 94 for Padma Shree awards
