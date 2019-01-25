UP CM greets Pranab Mukherjee

-
ALSO READ
Yogi Adityanath spews but only venom, says Congress leader Rashid Alvi
Adityanath inspects arrangements for Kumbh Mela
SP-BSP alliance casteist, corrupt and opportunistic: Yogi
Yogi Adityanath in Janakpur to attend symbolic wedding of Lord Ram
Rahul should apologise for spreading lies: Yogi Adityanath
-
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday congratulated former President Pranab Mukherjee for being chosen for the nation's highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna.
In a message, the Chief Minister also congratulated families of of late social activist Nanaji Deshmukh and eminent music legend late Bhupen Hazarika for also being named for the 'Bharat Ratna'.
"This is a great decision," the Chief Minister said, adding the the Modi government always took decisions in the interests of the nation.
--IANS
md/prs
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU