UP CM greets Pranab Mukherjee

Uttar Pradesh on Friday congratulated former for being chosen for the nation's highest civilian award, the Bharat

In a message, the also congratulated families of of late and eminent music legend late Bhupen Hazarika for also being named for the 'Bharat Ratna'.

"This is a great decision," the said, adding the the always took decisions in the interests of the nation.

--IANS

md/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)