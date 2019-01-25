JUST IN
UP CM greets Pranab Mukherjee

IANS  |  Lucknow 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday congratulated former President Pranab Mukherjee for being chosen for the nation's highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna.

In a message, the Chief Minister also congratulated families of of late social activist Nanaji Deshmukh and eminent music legend late Bhupen Hazarika for also being named for the 'Bharat Ratna'.

"This is a great decision," the Chief Minister said, adding the the Modi government always took decisions in the interests of the nation.

First Published: Fri, January 25 2019. 22:12 IST

