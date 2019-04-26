Congress will sweep elections in Punjab: Amarinder

Confident of a clean sweep for the in Punjab, on Friday said that in the absence of a Modi wave, and with no achievements to boast, the (BJP) was in a state of complete regression and would be ousted from power.

Amarinder Singh, who accompanied his wife and candidate from Patiala, Preneet Kaur, to the here for the filing of her nomination papers for the Lok Sabha elections, said the mood in had changed completely from 2014.

"We will win for sure, we will win all the 13 seats, including Bathinda (from where Harsimrat Badal is contesting) and Ferozepur (from where Sukhbir Badal is contesting)," he told media here.

"The mood in is completely changed from what it was in 2014. The is going all out to deliver on its Mission-13 and give all the 13 seats to Rahul Gandhi," said.

Amarinder Singh's son, Raninder Singh, daughter and grandson were also in Patiala on the occasion.

The said that Congress will be campaigning in Punjab, though the dates and venues were yet to be decided.

He also rejected the possibility of posing any serious threat to Congress candidate in Gurdaspur, Sunil Jakhar, who also filed his nomination papers in Gurdaspur on Friday in the presence of the

"Sunil has been working on the ground in Gurdaspur while Deol had no locus standi there. will run away, back to Bollywood, and not be there for the people of Gurdaspur," added.

Polling is scheduled to be held in on May 19.

