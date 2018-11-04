Congress worker alleges gang rape threat by BJP leaders's supporter

A and practicing in a complaint to the police in Panaji on Sunday alleged that an unidentified person had allegedly threatened her with gang rape, if she campaigned in Shirodkar's constituency.

In her complaint submitted at the Panaji Police Station, said that she received a call on Sunday morning from an unknown person, who claimed to be Shirodkar's supporter, who used "abusive and vulgar" language while delivering the threat to her.

"The unknown person abused the complainant and threatened her," the complaint said.

"I was threatened with gang by the caller if I entered constituency of Shirodkar, a former MLA who joined the last month, and campaigned against him," Shetkar told the media.

The police said a non cognizance complaint had been registered against an unknown person following the complaint.

While Shirodkar could not be contacted, state said: "I do not know about the complaint, but I will find out."

Shirodkar, along with another now former MLA Dayanand Sopte quit the Congress and joined the last month amid much acrimony.

--IANS

maya/ahm/bg

