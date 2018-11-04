New Caledonia votes to remain French in referendum

Voters in New Caledonia, France's archipelago in the South Pacific, on Sunday decided to remain French in a referendum vote.

According to partial results, about 60 per cent of 175,000 people eligible to vote -- mainly descendants of colonial settlers, said "No" to the call of pro-independence indigenous Kanaks, reported.

Turnout in the referendum was 73.68 per cent.

Located more than 16,700 km from the French mainland, was declared a French overseas territory in 1946.

