CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers to begin in March 2020

The South American zone qualifiers for the 2022 will begin in March next year, the region's governing body said.

As with previous qualifiers, each of the confederation's 10 teams will play each other on a home and away basis, the Asuncion-based body said on Thursday after a meeting of its committee here, reports

The tournament will end in November 2021, with an intercontinental playoff to be held the following March, eight months before is scheduled to begin in A draw to determine the order of the qualifiers will be held later this year.

World governing body has yet to decide whether will feature 32 or 48 countries. A 32-team competition would provide with four places in football's showpiece tournament plus a playoff spot, maintaining the status quo.

An expanded event would hand CONMEBOL six automatic World Cup slots and a playoff berth.

