Consumer confidence recovers in April: Study

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Consumer confidence has recovered in April owing to cooling inflation and easing tensions between India and Pakistan after a war-like situation had developed, said a recent report.

Consumer confidence shows major gains and recovery in April, the index tracking the same is up 9.9 percentage points from March's 6.8 percentage points, according to an Ipsos report.

"War clouds have receded, inflation is under control, the stock market is leaping up and the election speeches are full of rosy promises... all these are giving a strong boost to overall optimism and the buoyant mood of India," said Parijat Chakraborty of Ipsos India.

First Published: Sat, April 20 2019. 15:38 IST

