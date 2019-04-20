Jet pilot shoots tough questions at management

An old-timer and veteran Sudhir has blamed the management for keeping 22,000 employees in the dark over the turn of events that led to complete suspension of the airline's operations leaving the staff in

The senior captain, who has been with since its inception, has written to CEO seeking answers for the shift in management positions since last August.

"At this stage, we expect nothing less than the facts of how we got to 'temporarily suspending operations' of this which 'us employees' started 26 years back.

"Ironically, our first arrived in exactly 26 years ago, April 18, 1993 probably coinciding with the last flight taxing in when we suspended operations on 17th (April) night," has written to the chief.

"We await the facts and timelines of what conspired and who failed us," he also noted.

could not be reached for his comments despite repeated attempts.

Facing severe liquidity crisis, on Wednesday night suspended its operations indefinitely.

The airline's revival now depends on successful stake sale initiated by the lenders led by the (SBI). In an official statement, the led by the SBI has said that they are "reasonably hopeful" that the stake sale process would succeed and determine fair value of the enterprise.

As per industry sources, private equity firms TPG Capital, and the and are in the race to buy a stake in the grounded carrier.

