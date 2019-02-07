Major fire at Noida hospital, no casualties

A massive fire broke out at the in Sector 12 here on Thursday morning. No casualties were reported as the hospital management shifted the patients to its branch hospital in Sector 11.

Maneesh Saxena, PRO to SSP Noida, said that at about 12 a.m., they were informed of a fire at the The message was immediately flashed to the Fire Department, which rushed 12 fire tenders to the spot. Senior police officers supervised the rescue operation.

The (CFO) said that the fire was brought under control within two hours.

Though the cause of the fire is not known as yet, a told IANS that it caused the hospital lifts to stop and the staircases became inaccessible due to the smoke. The window panes had to be smashed to pull out the people trapped inside.

The hospital used a dozen ambulances for the patients admitted on the 5th floor.

The fire damaged instruments, furniture and the accessories fitted in the hospital.

