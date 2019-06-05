Cook rejects charges of Apple being 'a monopoly'

has rejected the allegation that was "a monopoly" that should be broken up along with other US tech giants such as Google, and

In an interview to CBS News, Cook said that though was big in size and government scrutiny was "fair," he would not agree with the argument that his company was a monopoly, reported on Tuesday.

"I don't think anybody reasonable is going to come to the conclusion that Apple's a monopoly... Our share is much more modest. We don't have a dominant position in any market," he said.

The Apple agreed that the government scrutiny of big tech was fair. "We should be scrutinised."

However, he expressed a strong disagreement with calls by some politicians in that tech giants like Apple should be broken up.

Over the past few days, said the US authorities are mulling an antitrust probe into big tech for a wide range of issues, such as fake news, the policy of user privacy, their monopolised shares on and foreign influence in US political affairs via

