Copa America draw set for this week in Rio

The draw for the 2019 Copa America will take place here later this week when a special ceremony will take place to select the groups for the 12-team tournament.

The 46th Copa America will be played in from June 14 to July 7, returning to the South American nation after a 30-year absence, reports

The competition features the 10 members of the (Conmebol) -- Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, and -- plus guests and

As the host, will be the No. 1 seed in Group 1, while will be the top seed in Group 2 and will be the top seed in Group 3; the three countries were also the top three teams in the latest standings.

Under Copa America rules, and will not compete in the same group.

The rest of the seeds will be left to chance, based on the order in which the names of the teams are drawn from four raffle drums.

The draw will be held on Thursday at Ciudad de las Artes in at a ceremony organised by Conmebol and the

Famous former players, including Cafu, Ronaldinho Gaucho, and will attend the ceremony.

