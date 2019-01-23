Bachchan denies buying IPL stake

megastar has denied that his family was interested in picking equity stake in any of the franchises of the cash-rich (IPL).

"This news is incorrect," told IANS when asked about on the issue.

Earlier, there were reports that the Bachchans had approached the Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals with proposals to buy stakes in the franchises.

While the talks with three-time champions CSK were reportedly unsuccessful, discussions with the Royals did not progress beyond the first round.

Interestingly, the family already has stakes in Indian (ISL) franchise Chennaiyin FC and Pro (PKL) franchise Jaipur Pink Panthers.

