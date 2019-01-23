Punjab beat MP in PWL tie

Defending champions Punjab Royals defeated debutants 4-3 to claim their second consecutive win in the (PWL) Season 4 here on Wednesday.

World championships silver medallist Bajrang Punia engineered the turning point of the tie when he prevailed over reigning European champion Haji Aliyev 8-6 in a dramatic power-packed 65 kg category bout full of aggression.

This was Bajrang's second win in a decider this season.

Before that, world championships bronze medallist Pooja Dhanda won the crucial sixth bout of the evening 9-3 against in the female 57 kg category to keep alive in the tie.

Earlier, the former bronze medallist gave Punjab Royals an early lead overcoming the 2017 Commonwealth Championships gold medallist Deepak of 10-0 in a one-sided encounter in the 86 kg category.

In a major upset, gold medallist Punjab Royals' Anju defeated the 2017 Commonwealth Championships gold medal winner 6-4 in an exciting encounter to put the defending champions 2-0 ahead in the tie.

It was 3-0 in favour of Punjab Royals after bronze medallist Korey Jarvis of clinched the 125 kg super heavyweight bout against the upcoming Indian of MP Yodha 6-0.

MP Yodha's silver medallist held on to a late onslaught by Punjab Royals' Anita to win the women's 62 kg bout 3-2 and bring the PWL debutant MP Yodha back into the tie.

showed glimpses of his past as he overcame an intense challenge from Punjab Royals' 3-2 in the men's 57 kg category and keep MP Yodha alive in the tie making it 2-3 after the fifth bout.

--IANS

ajb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)