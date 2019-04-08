Corden's wife hasn't watched 'Gavin & Stacey'

says his wife has never seen an episode of "Gavin & Stacey", the show that made him famous.

The actor, who now presents "The Late Late Show", rocketed to fame in 2007 after co-writing and starring in the sitcom as the character

But his wife doesn't really get it when fans shout out his catchphrases in the street, because she has never seen it, reports mirror.co.uk.

Corden, who shares three children with Carey, shared the funny fact during a podcast.

He said: "There is a level of ownership around my character in 'Gavin & Stacey'. My wife to this day who has never watched an episode of 'Gavin & Stacey' and is constantly taken aback by the level of, 'Smithy, let's get a beer!'"

"I always think well, I don't drink beer, it gets me a little gassy. I love they feel such an affection, but at the same time it's sort of strange if you're with your children."

