Shahid teases rebellious avatar in 'Kabir Singh'

He drinks, he smokes, he swears. Shahid on Monday teased his "rebel with a cause" avatar in "Kabir Singh", a Bollywood remake of Telugu film " Reddy".

"Kabir Singh" is written and directed by It is a remake of his own directorial Telugu film " Reddy".

"I'm not a rebel without a cause. This is me. Kabir Singh," Shahid tweeted with a link to the power-packed teaser.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who directed the original movie, "Kabir Singh" is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and It is releasing on June 21.

Shahid aces the rugged, rough and aggressive look as a doctor with anger management issues. He packs a punch when he swears in Hindi, adds water to a whiskey bottle directly from a tank and raises his middle finger. The "Udta Punjab" is also seen snorting drugs in the teaser.

appears only at the end of the teaser, when Shahid plants a kiss on her cheek, and says, "Kisi ne nahi dekha (Nobody saw it)."

