Allu Arjun announces three new projects on birthday

Actor Allu Arjun, who hasnt had a release in two years, on Monday announced three new projects on the occasion of his 36th birthday.
Arjun announced a film each with directors Trivikram, Sukumar and Venu Sriram.
Arjun's film with Trivikram will go on the floors later this month. It will mark his third outing with the filmmaker after "Julayi" and "Son of Sathyamurty".
The makers of the film on Monday unveiled a special poster to announce their project with Arjun.
Arjun is teaming up with Sukumar for the third time in this yet-untitled project, currently dubbed as AA 20. Rashmika Mandanna has been finalised as the film's leading lady.
Mythri Movie Makers will bankroll Sukumar's film. If everything goes as planned, the project will go on the floors in the second half of the year.
Arjun's third film with director Venu Sriram is titled "Icon". The makers released a special poster to commemorate the announcement.
--IANS
hp/rb/bg
