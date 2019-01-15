Could Apple bring new iPod touch, USB-C cables for iPhones in 2019?

A revised touch and USB-C cables for iPhones could be on Apple's list of offerings in 2019, according to a report from Macotakara -- a Japan-based supply chain blog.

"Details on what changes a new touch might feature are unclear at this point, but it is long overdue for an update. The report also goes on to say that the 2019 iPhones 'might' make the switch to USB-C," 9To5Mac quoted the report as saying on Monday.

The touch is largely targeted at youngsters who are not ready for a and its 6th generation was released in 2015 which continues to sell with 32GB of storage for $199.

"Further, Macotakara says that those who are working on the iPhone's USB-C transition indicate it has not yet reached the reference design stage as yet," the report said.

The iPhone-maker did bring the USB-C cables along with the 2018 Pros.

"Even though Macotakara has a decent track record, but like most supply chain sources, it can struggle with details such as timing," the report added.

--IANS

rp/mag/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)