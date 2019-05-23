Counting of votes begins in Tamil Nadu

Counting of votes polled in 38 and 22 Assembly constituencies where by-elections were held started in on Thursday morning.

The postal votes will be counted first, followed by votes registered in the electronic voting machines.

The electoral fate of 822 candidates in the 38 seats and 406 candidates in the by-elections for Assembly seats will be known on Thursday.

The polls saw a four cornered contest. The two major fronts are: the AIADMK-led front comprising the PMK, BJP, DMDK, TMC, PT, PNK and others and the DMK-led front consisting of the Congress, MDMK, IUML, CPI, CPI-M, VCK, KMDK and IJK.

The AMMK floated by and the MNM floated by made their electoral debut.

The prominent personalities in the electoral fray are: Lok Sabha (Karur), and BJP's (Kanniyakumari), H. Vasanthakumar (Congress-Kanniyakumari), Karti P. Chidambaram (Congress-Sivaganga), H. Raja (BJP-Sivaganga), Kanimozhi (DMK-Thoothukudi), Tamilisai Soundararajan (BJP-Thoothukudi), T.R. Baalu (DMK-Sriperumbudur), Dayanidhi Maran (DMK-Chennai Central), A. Raja (DMK-Nilgiris) and Anbumani Ramadoss (PMK-Dharmapuri).

--IANS

vj/mr

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)