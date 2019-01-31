Create buffer against IL&FS shock: IRDAI to insurers

The Regulatory & Development Authority (IRDAI) has advised companies to create a buffer against their exposure to the beleaguered Infrastructure Leasing & (IL&FS) Group, an said here on Thursday.

IRDAI has asked them to make suitable provisions as those exposures cannot be written off, five months after the regulator had sought the companies' equity and debt exposures to the group.

While the public-owned of (LIC) is the biggest stakeholder with a 25.34 percent stake in IL&FS, the has an exposure of around Rs 20-crore plus.

Aditya has no exposure but the real extent of exposure of the other insurance companies in the is not clear so far.

The IRDAI and Khuntia had earlier warned insurance companies on probable risks associated in investments in low-rated debt instruments.

Later, some of the group companies of defaulted on debt repayments causing a liquidity freeze in the NBFC sector in September 2018.

Presently, the IL&FS is in the red with a debt of over Rs 90,000 crore and the dragged the company to the where it (IL&FS) submitted a revival plan.

