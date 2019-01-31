Moderate interest subsidy for short term agri credit likely in Budget

The politically-crucial interest for short term credit to farmers is likely to be a modest one in the vote-on-account which is to be presented by acting

on Friday.

As compared to two years ago in 2017-18, when this was Rs 20,339 crore, the is likely to be around Rs 18,000 crore, a fall of 11 per cent, informed sources said.

The total outlay of the is likely to witness a significant jump from Rs 47,800 crore of 2018-19. The agriculture budget for 2019-20 is likely to be more than Rs 50,000 crore, it is learnt.

The Interim Budget is also likely to contain a package of relief for the stressed farm sector which is likely to have a direct investment support of upto Rs 15,000 per hectare annually and reduction in premium for and compensation for the gap between minimum support price and the market price.

