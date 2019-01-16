JUST IN
Real Madrid's Vallejo suffers muscle injury

IANS  |  Madrid 

Real Madrid announced on Wednesday that their defender Jesus Vallejo has suffered a second grade muscle injury to his left leg.

The 22-year-old Vallejo sustained the injury during the club's Monday training session, reports Efe news.

"After the tests carried out on our player Jesus Vallejo by the Real Madrid medical services, he has been diagnosed with a grade II injury to the biceps femoris in the left leg," the La Liga side announced on its official website.

Due to the injury, it is unlikely that Vallejo will take part in the Copa del Rey clash against Leganes scheduled for Wednesday evening.

First Published: Wed, January 16 2019. 22:52 IST

